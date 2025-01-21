Community rallies for missing Jackson mother and toddler, six months after their disappearance

By Heidi Kirk

JACKSON, North Carolina (WRAL) — The Jackson Police Department is looking for a missing woman and her 3-year-old son more than six months after their disappearance.

WRAL News reported in July 2024 that Sharbrina McGee and her son were reported missing in June after her family hadn’t seen her for more than a month.

Jackson police tell WRAL that McGee was living on Atherton Street near downtown Jackson when she went missing.

On July 20, the Jackson Police Department and several other law enforcement agencies canvassed that area, looking for McGee and her son.

Cynthia Harvey said a day doesn’t go by that she doesn’t think of her friend.

“I don’t take the best friend title. I was her sister before anything,” she said.

Harvey said the two grew up together, and she stays in contact with McGee’s family.

“We’ve been doing our own investigating. [We’ve been] talking to people and asking around,” she said.

In a statement, Jackson Police Chief Brenda Burnette said the department follows up on leads daily.

“We have entered them into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database and are also working with local, state and federal authorities while following up on all leads.”

Harvey said she feels like updates have been few and far between and wishes there was more public transparency around the case.

“I think they should update us every 30 days. The fact that it is a baby and mother involved. This shouldn’t be something you let up on,” Harvey said.

Burnette said she has provided updates to the immediate family and is working to bring the two home.

“We are working hard to bring Sharbrina and Khance back to their family. They have not been forgotten.”

