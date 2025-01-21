Freight trains will soon be going faster in Maine

By Adam Bartow

Click here for updates on this story

MAINE (WMTW) — Freight trains will soon be going faster through parts of Maine.

CSX Transportation, which has 518 track miles in Maine and maintains 176 grade crossings, will increase train speeds to 40 miles per hour through some communities within the next 30 to 90 days.

In Auburn, that includes areas where trains currently go only 10 or 25 mph. In many other parts of Maine, including Monmouth and Winthrop, trains currently are limited to 25 mph.

With the higher speeds, drivers are reminded to always follow all proper safety steps when approaching a train crossing, including obeying all warning signs and signals and never trying to beat a train.

Trains cannot stop quickly. In fact, the average freight train traveling 55 mph can take a mile or more to stop. You are reminded to leave at least 15 feet between your vehicle and the train tracks when stopping.

The vast majority of the goods transported by CSX in Maine are paper and forest products, accounting for 70% of goods shipped by volume and 35% of goods received by volume.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.