Iconic boat removed as Bonita Bill’s prepares for a fresh start under new ownership

By Alexia Tsiropoulos

FORT MYERS BEACH, Florida (WBBH) — The new owner of the Bonita Bill’s property is cleaning up and making repairs, but first, it had to remove the iconic Hurricane Ian boat.

HM Restaurant Group owns and operates Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille. It recently purchased the Bonita Bill’s property. But before it can operate a new restaurant called Bonita Fish Co., it has to make repairs.

That includes removing boats that have shipwrecked near the building after Hurricane Ian.

“For them to remodel and renew the restaurant to surpass any kind of tests that they have to do construction-wise, it has to be taken out,” Dixie Fish Co. manager Sarah Bennett said. “Sadly, I know that they’ve taken quite a few pictures and memories of this boat because I know it’s got a huge story behind it, but unfortunately, they have to remove it and move forward.”

On Saturday, crews were seen removing a boat covered in barnacles. Next, crews are set to remove the boat that many have taken photos beside and that is perched on the dock near the seating area in the restaurant.

“I’ve seen it on actually both sides, from the street side and also on the water,” part-time Fort Myers Beach resident Theresa Alvino said. “I think it’s pretty cool. It’s kind of sad that they’re going to remove it.”

This change is bringing mixed reviews in the community. Some see it as a way for the town to clean up and rebuild after hurricane season.

Regardless, this boat holds a different story for each person who has visited.

“It’s part of history now,” Alvino said. “It’s part of something they’ve all been through. And it’s nice to see that is still standing there amongst other things that are not.”

The contractor told NBC2 that the new owner, HM Restaurant Group, is planning to keep the old Florida charm.

To repair the dock, the contractor said they had to first remove these boats.

