Local police, fire and state representatives mourn death of Border Patrol agent in Vermont

By Michael Cusanelli

Click here for updates on this story

VERMONT (WPTZ) — After a border patrol agent was shot and killed during an incident near the Canadian Border in Vermont on Monday, local law enforcement, state officials and the Border Patrol itself issued statements in the wake of the tragic incident.

Below are some of the many responses from local agencies across the region.

The Border Patrol Union, which represents thousands of Border Patrol agents across the country, were among the first to express their condolences for Agent David Maland.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and coworkers of our fallen brother in green in Vermont,” the statement from the NBPC read on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN) issued the following statement about Agent Maland on Tuesday:

“I am heartbroken by the loss of Agent David Maland, a dedicated Border Patrol agent who was horrifically shot in the line of duty while serving at our northern border. We owe an immense debt of gratitude to Agent Maland for nearly a decade of service protecting our communities in the force.

We must never forget that the men and women in green on the frontlines of this border crisis defend our homeland at great personal cost. Far too often these courageous public servants, like Agent Maland, pay the ultimate price. Please join me in prayer for Agent Maland’s loved ones and fellow agents as they mourn this tragic loss and honor his memory.”

The Saranac Lake Police Department also issued a statement, which read:

“The Saranac Lake Police Department would like to recognize the member of the United States Border Patrol that was killed today in VT during a traffic stop. Our hearts are with the family and the colleagues of the lost Officer.”

The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department commented on the news of the shooting, and thanked those who responded to help manage the situation.

“Today the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department shares in the anger and sadness felt in Vermont, and across the country, as we mourn the loss of a Vermont based US Border Patrol Swanton Sector agent. Today we remember the agent for his dedication and sacrifice and we think of his family, friends and coworkers during this tragic time. We also think of the call takers and first responders who had to hear what they heard, and see what they saw as a result of this incident.”

In the Northeast Kingdom, The St. Johnsbury Police Department expressed “deep sorrow” for the agent’s death, saying:

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we learn of the passing of one of our own, a dedicated member of the United States Border Patrol, who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting our nation.

Their commitment to duty, unwavering courage, and service to our country will never be forgotten. We honor their memory and extend our deepest condolences to their family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

Let us remember and reflect on their sacrifice, as we stand united in support of those who serve on the frontlines to keep our borders and communities safe.”

The Troy Volunteer Fire Department wrote that their “hearts are heavy tonight” following the news of the border agent’s death.

Even in Southern Vermont, local law enforcement in Brattleboro shared their condolences following the incident.

“The Brattleboro Police Department sends prayers of fortitude and strength to the U.S. Border Patrol in Vermont. On Monday afternoon a Border Patrol Agent was shot and killed during a traffic stop near the Vermont/ Canada border on Interstate 91. Our hearts go out to the Agent’s family, friends and co-workers during this time.”

Vermont’s congressional delegation, which consists of Senators Bernie Sanders and Peter Welch as well as Rep. Becca Balint, released the following joint statement on Monday night about the incident:

“Today, Vermont and the U.S. Border Patrol experienced a tragic loss when a Border Patrol agent assigned to the Swanton Sector was shot and killed near Coventry, Vermont. Our deepest condolences go out to the agent’s family, and to the Border Patrol. We will continue to monitor this situation with federal and state authorities and are appreciative of the first responders and emergency medical service providers who responded to the scene.

Border Patrol agents do important work protecting our borders. They deserve our full support in terms of staffing, pay and working conditions. We look forward to working with the agency to make sure that they have all the resources they need to do the enormously important work that is their responsibility. Together, we must do everything possible to prevent future tragedies like what happened today.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.