Los Angeles Valentine’s Day guide maps out romantic adventures

By Sirisha Dinavahi

1/21/25 (LAPost.com) — With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Los Angeles is the perfect place to create lasting memories. From breathtaking views to delicious meals and unique experiences, the city offers plenty of options for a romantic day or evening. Whether people are looking for something relaxing or a little more adventurous, here are some of the best date ideas in L.A. for celebrating Valentine’s Day, complete with details on where to go, what to expect, and how much people can expect to spend.

1. A Romantic Sunset at Griffith Observatory

A visit to Griffith Observatory is one of the most iconic and free activities for couples in L.A. Visitors can enjoy panoramic city views, including a stunning sunset view. Located in Griffith Park, the observatory provides a romantic atmosphere for couples looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city while still being close to downtown.

Although admittance is free, parking near the observatory can be challenging. Some visitors may opt for valet services, which may cost between $15 and $20. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to secure a parking spot or consider using the nearby shuttle service, which runs for $3 per person.

The observatory opens at noon, but the best time to visit for a romantic sunset is around 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. during February. It also offers exhibits and public telescopes for stargazing, which can be particularly enchanting for couples after the sun sets.

2. A Luxe Dinner Cruise with Hornblower Cruises

For couples looking to splurge on a memorable night, a dinner cruise aboard a Hornblower vessel offers both luxury and romance. Set sail from Marina del Rey and cruise along the coastline, enjoying stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and the L.A. skyline as you dine on gourmet food.

Prices vary depending on the package. For a standard dinner cruise, expect to pay around $149 per person, which includes a three-course meal, entertainment, and scenic views. Premium packages may consist of additional amenities such as champagne or private seating.

The dinner cruise departs around 7 p.m. and lasts approximately three hours, making it ideal for couples who want to enjoy an evening on the water. Reservations should be made in advance, as these cruises are popular around Valentine’s Day.

The Hornblower Cruises offers a range of menu options, from fresh seafood to classic steak dishes. For an extra touch of romance, couples can opt for a VIP experience, which provides access to a more private area of the ship with premium food and beverage offerings. 3. Wine Tasting at Malibu Wines and Beer Garden

For wine enthusiasts or those seeking a relaxing outdoor date, Malibu Wines and Beer Garden offers an opportunity to enjoy fine wine in a beautiful natural setting. Located in Malibu, this venue provides a laid-back environment, perfect for couples looking to sip wine while surrounded by picturesque views.

Tasting fees start at approximately $25 per person for a flight of wines. Food options, including cheese boards and charcuterie, are also available for purchase, starting at $15.

The venue is open from noon to 9 p.m., but the late afternoon, around 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., is ideal for enjoying the sunset and a cooler breeze. Reserve a spot, especially on busy weekends or holidays like Valentine’s Day.

Malibu Wines offers a variety of locally-produced wines from the nearby Malibu Wine Country, as well as craft beers and non-alcoholic options. The garden is a peaceful place to unwind and enjoy the surrounding hillsides. For couples who prefer a more private experience, there are options to book a cabana or a private area for a more intimate outing.

4. A Picnic at the L.A. County Arboretum and Botanic Garden

For those looking for a more budget-friendly yet romantic date, a picnic at the L.A. County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia is a great option. The 127-acre garden is home to various plants, trees, and wildlife, providing an ideal setting for a relaxing day outdoors.

General admission is $15 per adult and $5 for children. Visitors can bring their picnic or purchase food from the on-site café, which offers light bites starting at around $10. The Arboretum opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 4:30 p.m. The best time to visit is mid-morning or early afternoon when the weather is mild and the gardens are less crowded. However, since Valentine’s Day falls on a Thursday this year, it may be a quieter time to visit.

Couples can walk through the themed gardens or the tranquil lakes, which feature birds and other wildlife. The site’s many scenic spots make it ideal for couples to relax and enjoy the natural beauty surrounding them.

5. A Spa Day at The Ritz-Carlton, L.A.

A spa day at The Ritz-Carlton, L.A., offers an ideal retreat for couples wanting to unwind and indulge in pampering. The hotel’s spa, known for its luxurious treatments and relaxing atmosphere, offers special Valentine’s Day packages, including massages, facials, and more.

Prices for spa treatments range from $150 to $500, depending on the treatment selected. Special Valentine’s Day packages can cost upwards of $500 per couple, often including multiple treatments and amenities such as champagne or chocolates.

The spa is open by appointment from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Couples should book in advance, especially on busy days like Valentine’s Day, to ensure they get the desired treatment. The Ritz-Carlton’s spa is located on the 4th floor of the hotel, offering panoramic views of downtown L.A. After their treatments, couples can take advantage of the hotel’s rooftop pool to continue their relaxing day in a serene environment. 6. A Sunset Helicopter Ride Over L.A.

For those looking to make a grand gesture or experience something truly unforgettable, a helicopter tour over L.A. offers a breathtaking way to see the city from above. Companies such as The L.A. Helicopter Tours provide packages that allow couples to fly over popular landmarks like the Hollywood Sign, the Sunset Strip, and Griffith Observatory while enjoying a sunset view.

Helicopter rides vary in price depending on the tour length, starting at around $200 to $300 per person for a 30-minute tour. Some tours also offer packages with champagne or private tours, which can cost upwards of $500 per couple.

Sunset tours typically start around 5 p.m. and last 30 minutes to an hour. As the sun begins to set, the golden hour creates stunning views for couples to enjoy from above. Helicopter tours offer a truly unique perspective of L.A. and can be a perfect way to make Valentine’s Day extra special. Reservations are essential, and flights are weather-dependent, so guests should check with the provider for up-to-date information on flight availability.

7. Attend a Live Show or Concert

For couples who enjoy live entertainment, attending a concert or live show on Valentine’s Day is a great way to spend the evening. L.A. offers various options, from jazz performances at intimate venues like The Troubadour to large concerts at iconic locations like the Hollywood Bowl. February is also a prime time for theater performances, with shows like The Phantom of the Opera or Cirque du Soleil offering a romantic experience for couples.

Prices vary depending on the venue and performer. Tickets to smaller venues may cost around $20 to $50, while larger concerts or theater shows can range from $75 to $200.

Performances typically begin in the evening, around 7 p.m. or 8 p.m., though matinee shows may also be available on Valentine’s Day. To ensure availability, couples should purchase tickets in advance and check event listings to see what shows are taking place in the city. L.A. is known for its diverse music and arts scene, offering something for every taste and budget.

Whether looking for a low-key, intimate outing or an extravagant experience, L.A. offers various options for couples seeking the perfect way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. From picturesque outdoor locations to luxurious dining and entertainment, these date ideas cater to a variety of tastes and budgets. Couples should plan ahead and make reservations where necessary, especially for special events and popular venues, to ensure a smooth and memorable experience.

