Man arrested after admitting to killing his elderly mother

ALICE, Texas (KRIS) — A 43-year-old man is behind bars accused of killing his elderly mother in Alice.

According to Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia, at 1:07 a.m. Tuesday, Howard Harris called 9-1-1 to report he had shot his mother in her home on the 100 block of Escobar Street.

Garcia said when officers entered the home, they found 80-year-old Ardalia Davis lying on the couch with a gunshot wound to the head.

Garcia said Harris had a 9 mm handgun. He was disarmed and arrested without incident.

He was booked into the Jim Wells County jail for murder where as of Tuesday morning, he was being held without bound.

Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

Harris was indicted in the June 2021 murder of his wife and was out on bond awaiting his trial.

