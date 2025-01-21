Man in Spider-Man costume spills milk in Target social media stunt

By Samantha Romero

Click here for updates on this story

PORT CHARLOTTE, Florida (WBBH) — A Port Charlotte Target became the stage for a chaotic performance last Friday night when a man dressed as Spider-Man — complete with a USA hat — turned the grocery aisle into his own motivational arena.

Josue Garcia was doing his shopping when he noticed something unusual.

“I noticed him telling the guy how to record or where to record. I was like, ‘He’s about to do something really dumb.’ So, let me pull my phone out really quick,” Garcia said. “I’m like, this is something a little different.”

That’s when the situation escalated.

“He screams something like, ‘Don’t ever give up,’” Garcia said. “I don’t know what he was screaming, and then he just poured it all over him and makes a huge mess.”

Videos show Spider-Man yelling phrases like “You’re never supposed to stop,” before spilling milk and cereal on the floor.

“It was funny at first,” Garcia said, “but then you’re like, this didn’t think things through. It’s a little bizarre.”

The bizarre performance wasn’t a random act — it was a stunt for social media. The man, who goes by “C the Truth” online, has roughly 65,000 followers on TikTok and 140,000 on Instagram. His videos feature him traveling the country, performing chaotic stunts while shouting motivational speeches.

Unfortunately, not everyone was entertained.

“All the Target employees were like, ‘Oh no, this is not good,’” Garcia said with a laugh.

NBC2 reached out to Target, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, and even C The Truth for comment but has not yet received a response.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.