‘Blessed to be here’: Amputee adjusts to life back home after alleged assault

By Megan Mannering

FRANKFORT, Kentucky (WLEX) — In May, an alleged domestic violence attack left a Frankfort woman under emergency amputation.

According to police, Faith Newsome was riding on the back of a motorcycle in an attempt to get away from her ex-boyfriend, Brenden Cummins, when his vehicle crashed into the motorcycle, throwing Faith off the back and pinning her under his car.

Faith was flown to UK hospital, and when she came to, her leg had been amputated.

Several weeks after the incident, LEX 18 interviewed Newsome from her hospital bed, where described immense pain and a seemingly never-ending schedule of surgeries.

Months later, she’s finally back home in Frankfort adjusting to her new way of life.

“I’m blessed to be here and to still have the ability to breathe and be with my children…I’m just really blessed,” said Newsome.

Watching her daughter playing with a mountain of stuffed animals at the base of the couch, Newsome said it was moments like this that she missed the most as she recovered in the hospital.

“I’ve had five total amputations done on this leg, and so, each time it’s just been worse and worse and worse. The pain gets worse with every one that you get,” said Newsome.

Since her body took a beating, it’s her mind that’s now going through the wringer.

“That’s one of the hardest things about this, the mental battle that I face every day.”

Between navigating daily tasks and an endless cycle of medical appointments, Newsome said her children are the reason she gets out of bed each morning.

“They need me. They need me to get back up and get back on my feet again and be a mom.”

Sometime in the next two months, Newsome will receive her prosthetic leg. It will be a game changer for her mobility, but also a constant reminder of the trauma she has and will continue to endure.

To victims of domestic violence, she hopes they’ll heed her advice.

“Oh gosh, there are so many things I could say, but most importantly, I’d just say follow your gut, follow your instinct. Because I was the same way. I dealt with it, and thought ‘He’ll be okay, it’ll be okay.’ No. It always gets worse.”

Now, she says, there’s no going back.

“This year coming up, this is our year.”

