Canball! See what’s been one school’s tradition for more than 50 years

By Forrest Sanders

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — One sport has been around for more than 50 years. Chances are, you’ve never heard of it, but if you went to one school, this sport’s nothing short of legendary.

The word around Barksdale Elementary in Clarksville is there’s a 4th grader, goes by the nickname Boogie, who’s pretty good at the game being played Tuesday.

“Hi!” Boogie smiled, sitting in a row of students.

The game has been a tradition at Barksdale for more than 50 years. It’s called canball.

“How long have you all been playing this game?” I asked a 4th grader.

“Since kindergarten,” she answered.

So, how does the game work? Get two vegetable cans from the cafeteria. Put the basketballs on those. Split into two teams. When a number goes up, members of each team with that number see who can make a basket first. Until someone makes a basket, both players get two tries. There are 10 or 20 points awarded to the team depending on where the shot was taken. The basketballs go back on top of the cans for the next players.

“C’mon, I need my number called,” Boogie said, waiting on his turn.

He missed the basket, his second miss of the game.

“I’m probably not going to make a shot this whole game!” he laughed.

Retired Coach Mary Fisher was visiting this game. She was the third to teach canball at the school, and she taught it to current Coach Mike Head.

“Sandra Davis, she was a fiery little thing,” Mary smiled, referring to a past coach. “Sandra Davis is the one who created it. I think that was back in the early 70s.”

So far, it was just not Boogie’s day.

“I might never play this game again!” he laughed after missing a few more baskets. “Maaan. I need a breather, man. I’m not coming to school tomorrow or the next day! Friday! Any day! I’m not coming on Saturday! Um. Oh, we don’t have school on Saturday anyways.”

Coach Davis died some years ago, but I bet she would love this is going more than fifty years after she started it. She’d probably love this next part too.

“Go Christopher! Shoot that double!” Boogie shouted as a friend’s turn came up.

Even though this hadn’t been Boogie’s best game, he was encouraging every one of his friends.

“Let’s go, Bobby!” he shouted. “Let’s gooo!”

Coach Fisher loves that lesson of sportsmanship.

“That is what is so good and important and fun to watch,” she smiled.

You know another lesson? Never lose a can-do attitude.

Boogie effortlessly sank a basket to the cheers of the crowd. He laughed as he ran back to his seat.

