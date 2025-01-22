Church Point church gymnasium roof collapses during Acadiana blizzard

By KADN Staff

CHURCH POINT, La. (KADN) — In Acadia Parish, the winter storm led to the collapse of the roof on a Church Point church gymnasium.

It happened at the Point Church on South Main Street on Tuesday, January 21.

Officials said it appears the roof buckled under the weight of the snow during the storm.

The church pastor added he went running from the building after he heard the roof give way.

