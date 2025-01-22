Jury finds Fort Leavenworth teen guilty of using Snapchat in school threat

By KSHB 41 News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY (KSHB) — A Leavenworth County jury found a Fort Leavenworth teen guilty this week of using the social media platform Snapchat to make a school threat last September.

The jury found Kaden Ray Bently guilty of one count of aggravated criminal threat.

According to court documents, Bently used social media to threaten to commit a school shooting at Leavenworth High School on Sept. 18, 2024.

Bently was taken into custody shortly after making the threat as police and Fort Leavenworth Military Police worked together to learn his identity.

KSHB 41’s Elyse Schoenig spoke to Leavenworth residents and business owners after the threat.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 26.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.