Man accused of sexual assault, biting earlobe off at massage parlor

MIAMI (WFOR) — A man is facing multiple charges after being accused of attacking two employees at a North Miami Beach massage parlor back in September of 2024.

Police said Didier Gamble, 25, entered the business the night of Sept. 16, 2024, seeking a massage and was directed to a private room with one of the employees.

Once inside, Gamble brandished a box cutter and held it to the employee’s neck, demanding sex, police said.

The arrest report said that at some point, that employee managed to escape. While fleeing, that person suffered a cut to her neck when Gamble slashed her with the weapon.

A second employee intervened and was allegedly attacked by Gamble, according to the arrest report.

Police said Gamble punched that person multiple times, biting her on the arm and ear, severing her right earlobe during the assault.

The arrest report said Gamble stole her phone before fleeing out the back of the business.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage showing Gamble entering and later fleeing the establishment.

A subsequent tip from anonymous witnesses in December 2024 led detectives to identify Gamble. Police said a family member confirmed Gamble’s identity after being shown surveillance images.

Gamble was apprehended on Jan. 21 in North Miami and taken into custody. He faces charges, including armed sexual battery, armed robbery with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery.

Police said he denied allegations during questioning and was subsequently transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK) for processing.

Police said both victims suffered visible injuries.

