Southern Indiana residents react to DEI initiatives elimination

By Norman Seawright

Click here for updates on this story

CLARKSVILLE, Indiana (WLKY) — A week after Indiana Gov. Mike Braun signed an executive order eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion efforts by the state government, President Donald Trump rescinded a Biden administration order aimed at advancing racial equity through the federal government.

This move has sparked a range of reactions among southern Indiana residents.

Ian Williams, a business owner and board president of Jeffersonville’s chapter of the Indiana Black Expo, said the organization was born out of frustration with the lack of support.

“Myself and many others just felt like the support systems, structure and resources that were supposed to help us be a success in Southern Indiana were falling short,” said Williams.

He criticized Braun’s executive order, which states, in part, that the state will not support programs “if they grant preferential treatment based upon one person’s particular race … over that of another,” arguing that it misrepresents DEI as discrimination rather than inclusion.

“Since when is the work ever been about giving preferential treatment?” he asked. “It speaks to a fundamental misunderstanding of the work and efforts.”

On the other hand, Antoine “Northstar” North, a digital marketer and fellow member of the Indiana Black Expo in Jeffersonville, views the elimination of DEI efforts at the state and federal levels positively.

“It’s really a blessing in disguise, whether people want to agree with it or not,” said North.

He believes that such policies can become a crutch, particularly for Black Americans, and finds inspiration in Trump’s inaugural address, which highlighted the resilience of early American settlers.

“He highlighted a resilience amongst a people who can look back and say, ‘We did that,'” North said.

While Williams acknowledges the value of resilience, he remains concerned about the racial inequities his children might face.

“When it comes to the subjects related to DEI or racial progression, we have to ask ourselves, is that a burden that we want future generations to continue to have to carry?” he said.

The Indiana Black Expo’s Jeffersonville chapter considers itself a proactive organization that seeks to empower communities, promote unity and youth leadership, and celebrate Black history.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.