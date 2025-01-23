Attorney General Hilgers announces $1.4 million recovered for scam victims

By Pete Cuddihy

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced that $1.4 million had been recovered for consumers who were scammed in 2024.

This money was recovered by the Consumer Affairs Response Team, which helps people mediate disputes ranging from scams to identity theft.

The attorney general and Consumer Affairs team are proud of their work, but they urge consumers to stay alert as scammers become more sophisticated.

Online scams are evolving. Josh Planos at the Better Business Bureau warns consumers to watch out for messages that are too friendly. “The most effective scams nowadays are the ones that pretend to be helping. They pretend to be the ones who have your best interest in mind,” said Planos.

These scams also tend to target young consumers, which is the opposite of the popular belief that online scammers target the elderly. “Eighteen to 24 is a demographic that is experiencing more scams than any other demo, and yet they’re the least likely to report,” said Planos.

Hilgers advises that education and instincts are key to protecting yourself. “If you’re in that situation where your Spidey sense or your gut instinct is telling you something is off, maybe the biggest thing there is to call a friend or family member, someone you trust, before you send any money, before you send over any of your personal information,” said Hilgers.

Consumer Affairs Response Team Leader Sheila Cole is proud that her team is able to reimburse the community. Cole said, “It’s just a pleasure to know that we’re providing services to individuals that are bringing them outcomes that are satisfactory. And so, I just work alongside a really great team, and I’m honored. And it’s an honor to be here and serve Nebraska consumers.”

Consumers can stay educated by visiting protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov. If you think you may have been scammed, you can call 402-471-2682.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.