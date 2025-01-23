Brawl breaks out on court during high school basketball game

By Tori Apodaca

FORESTHILL, California (KOVR) — A brawl broke out on the court at a Northern California high school basketball game Tuesday night between Foresthill and Futures high schools.

Foresthill High was the home team and was down 25 to 14 in the second quarter, but the altercation caused the game to never be completed.

“Tensions were kind of getting high at the game and they weren’t calling fouls, so it started getting more and more physical,” said Foresthill alumni and witness Reggie Worton.

Worton said it started with a Foresthill player getting fouled by a Futures High player when he went up for a lay-up.

“Right when he got fouled, the other team’s player came up and sized him up,” said Worton.

Then, Worton said another Futures player went over.

“One of the teammates of the player getting sized up went in there and shoved them both to the ground,” Worton said.

Players, coaches, referees, parents and staff all stormed the court, but how everything played out is still being investigated.

“I think I only saw one punch thrown,” Worton said.

The principal of Foresthill High sent this statement to families and CBS13:

“Unfortunately, there was an altercation during the varsity boys basketball game at Foresthill High School last night. We are working collaboratively with the Placer County Sheriff’s office to investigate the situation.

Please know, our number one priority is always the safety of students, student-athletes, staff, fans, and the greater community during athletic events.

The JV girls and JV boys games will go on as scheduled tonight at FHS.”

Futures High School sent a similar statement out:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred during last night’s game between Futures and Foresthill. At Gateway Community Charter Schools, we prioritize the safety, sportsmanship, and well-being of all students, staff, and spectators involved in our athletic programs.

We are currently gathering information about the events that transpired and are working closely with the CIF-SJS to ensure a thorough review of the situation. While we cannot comment on specific details at this time, we want to assure our community that appropriate measures will be taken to address this matter in accordance with our values and school policies.

We remain committed to fostering a positive and respectful environment both on and off the court and will continue to emphasize the importance of teamwork, respect, and accountability in all our activities.

Thank you for your understanding and continued support as we work through this matter.”

“You see professionals get in fights and stuff and they only get suspended for a game or two; whereas, I have been hearing some of these players won’t be able to play for the rest of the season,” said Worton. “When someone is bumping your teammate with their chest, it’s tough not to step in and help your teammate.”

The California Interscholastic Federation has not confirmed what will happen to anyone involved, but there will likely be more clarity in the coming days.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that its school resource officer was not there when the fight broke out, but the investigation remains open.

