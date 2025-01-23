Former corrections officer sentenced for trading shotgun, ammo to convicted felon

By Michael Cusanelli

Click here for updates on this story

ALBANY, New York (WPTZ) — A former North Country corrections officer who previously admitted to giving a firearm to a convicted felon has received his sentence.

Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Brian Mills of Dannemora will spend the next 21 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to trading a shotgun, a rifle, ammunition and two body armor vests to Dustin Manor back in 2022.

Manor, of Plattsburgh, was federally prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition after he was convicted of drug charges in 2014 and sentenced to five years in prison. The weapons, ammunition and body armor were seized from Manor in October 2022 after police responded to a domestic incident at his apartment, according to prosecutors.

Mills was a corrections officer at Clinton Correctional Facility, but he resigned from his position following his arrest.

Meanwhile, Manor was sentenced in August to 57 months in prison and 3 years’ supervised release for possessing the shotgun and ammunition as a felon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.