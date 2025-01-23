‘It was shocking and horrific and surreal’: Family of Border Patrol Agent killed in Vermont speaks out

By Anna Guber

Click here for updates on this story

Vermont (WPTZ) — It’s been two days since U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland was killed in the line of duty. The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Maland was killed during a traffic stop on I-89 in Coventry, Vermont.

His family said the tragedy has left them suffering an unimaginable loss.

“When my brother called me and told me the news I think the first thing that came out of my mouth was ‘he’s one of the greatest people I’ve ever met,'” Joan Maland, David Maland’s aunt, said. “It was shocking and horrific and surreal.”

Maland said her newphew was named after his father, but as long as she’s known him, he’s gone by his middle name, Christopher, and Chris as a nickname. Maland said he was someone who loved spending time outdoors, hiking, biking and playing with his dogs.

“He loved the outdoors. I think that’s why he loved Minnesota, and that’s why he loved Vermont,” she said.

Yet, above all else, Maland said her nephew dedicated his life to serving others.

“I remember I needed a ride to the airport, and he said, ‘I’ll give you a ride,'” she said. “I said Chris, that’s so kind of you. He goes, ‘Joan, service before self. That’s how I live my life.’ And I’ve never forgotten that.”

Mat Mahoney, Maland’s former classmate at Fairmont Jr/Sr School in Minnesota, said even in high school, he was always someone you could count on.

“He was always the kind of guy that was always out there to lend a hand,” Mahoney said. “He was just one of those loyal guys that always had your back on something.”

In a message from Maland’s fiance, Rosanne, she said his “unwavering integrity touched everyone who knew him.”

Now, as his loved ones morn a tremendous loss they just ask for one thing to honor Maland’s legacy.

“Please hug your loved ones today in honor of David Christopher Maland,” his aunt said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.