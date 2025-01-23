Jeld-Wen to close Grinnell plant, leaving 300 jobless

By Marcus McIntosh

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCCI) — Jeld-Wen announced it will close its window manufacturing plant in Grinnell, leaving about 300 employees jobless by March.

“It’s an impact to the community,” said Dan Nieland, executive director of Poweshiek Iowa Development.

He says that, despite previous job losses at Jeld-Wen, the news that 300 more workers would be losing their jobs came as a shock.

“It’s something that you never want to have to go through. And the families affected, I can’t imagine where they are at right now,” Nieland said.

Last year, Jeld-Wen laid off about 150 people but hired about 60 employees back. Now, shuttering the windows operation is going to affect cities beyond Grinnell. Of the employees who are losing their jobs, 75% live in nearby communities. Nieland says he has met with the city and the chamber to focus on the resources people will need once their last Jeld-Wen check is cashed.

“I understand that the work ends next Wednesday, so the salary continues for a couple months. That at least provides a little bit of a cushion. But we want to be proactive,” Nieland said.

Nieland says there are jobs in the area that need to be filled. He is hoping the soon-to-be former Jeld-Wen employees can fill that need.

“We do have a number of manufacturing companies outside of Jeld-Wen. They were a big player. But we do have a number of smaller manufacturers,” Nieland said.

As for the windows building, Nieland does have a wish list.

“If they are going to vacate that building, let us know as soon as possible so we can jump in with both feet to try and find another business to move in there and employ as many, if not more, people,” Nieland said.

The doors plant and customer care will continue to operate in Grinnell. Nieland says that will leave as many as 500 people still employed at Jeld-Wen.

