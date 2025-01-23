Man arrested, accused of doxxing former sheriff’s deputy

By Jason Burger

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A critic of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and accused of doxxing a former deputy.

An Oklahoma City man was taken into custody after he allegedly published private or identifying information of the sheriff’s deputy online. Court documents said the deputy’s address was posted online, as well as details about minor car crashes she was involved in.

Last week, an investigator with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of posts on a social media account under the name “Wilder News,” according to an arrest warrant filed in Cleveland County.

The deputy said that the suspect had “posted numerous screenshots of police documents and the victim’s address was visible in at least five different photographs,” according to court documents.

Those documents go on to say that some of those documents were obtained illegally, as the official reports were not approved and never should have been publicly released.

Other people also made law enforcement aware of similar posts on two Facebook sites. One of those was under “Wilder News” and another was called “Conservative Cornerstone.”

But it was found that those two pages were run by the same person.

“The victim felt that some of the data obtained by whoever is running the pages of Conservative Cornerstone from April 17th, 2024, until changing its name on June 20th, 2024, to Wilder News, possibly obtained victim’s information using police databases,” the documents said.

The deputy also told investigators that the person behind these social media pages also posted information about two car accidents she was involved in last year.

The documents said that the first was when the deputy was backing out of her driveway and hit a parked car. She left the scene.

On her way back to that same scene to meet with her supervisor, she hit a mailbox.

Details about these crashes were posted on “Wilder News.”

“Deputies are still trying to figure out how the suspect obtained unapproved reports, and believe that a conspiracy has occurred, as there are more subjects involved in these crimes,” the documents said.

KOCO has chosen not to release the suspect’s name because formal charges haven’t been filed.

KOCO also reached out to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office after business hours but did not get a response.

