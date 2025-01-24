Group cracks down on ‘predators;’ posts meet ups on social media

By Kristen Consillio

HONOLULU (KITV) — Thousands of people have seen videos of Landen Johnson posing to be underage while meeting up with targeted suspects.

“There’s a lot of creepy people down here who prey on young children and it’s happening a lot. There’s a lot of sex offenders and I try to catch these people and try my best to get them off of the streets to make it safer for our next generation,” said vigilante Landen Johnson.

This, after meeting grown men on online dating apps and having explicit conversations.

“I would just sit there on the dating app and there will be like five to 10 of them a day who will just text me,” Johnson said.

Johnson said he repeatedly gives the men chances to back down.

“I’m 15 years old. Is that a problem? And they nine times out of 10 they say, ‘No, it’s not a problem,'” he said. “They all just end up asking me like, ‘Do you maybe want to come over my house sometime or do something or meet up somewhere.'”

He and his friends then video tape the meeting and expose the suspects online.

The videos have gone viral with mixed reviews.

“A lot of people are supporting us with doing this and couple people are hating on us because we’re doing this,” said vigilante Alex Koutsoukos. “But if you hate on it, then something is wrong with you.”

They said what they’re doing has led to at least one arrest by Honolulu police.

And that they’ve been warned about the dangers that come with these unofficial operations.

“I can’t imagine that the Honolulu Police Department and the prosecutor’s office would take these cases where basically vigilantes are creating their own case and setting these people up for a potential arrest,” said Attorney Megan Kau.

But the group said they’re just trying to do their part to protect the community.

“A lot of moms, dads, grandmas are texting me saying, ‘Thank you. Thank you,'” Koutsoukos said. “So a lot of people are supporting us doing this.”

HPD told Island News that members of the public are discouraged from confronting or following individuals. Anyone with information on suspicious or illegal activity should call 911 and meet with an officer.

