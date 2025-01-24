Skip to Content
Laser pointed at military aircraft flying over Laconia, officials say

By KC Downey

    MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A laser was pointed at a military aircraft that was flying over Laconia on Thursday night, according to the New Hampshire National Guard.

Officials said the crew reported “persistent laser activity” directed at their KC-46A refueler at 9:02 p.m.

The crew had just completed the refueling of a C-17 from Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh, New York, and was flying back to Pease Air National Guard Base at the time.

Officials said the C-17 was not targeted by a laser light.

According to the New Hampshire National Guard, a similar incident occurred at the same location in October.

Officials said Thursday’s incident was not reported to local law enforcement and was tracked through military reporting channels.

