Mighty Eighth Air Force set to celebrate 83rd anniversary

POOLER, Gerogia (WJCL) — Tuesday, January 28th is a historic day for both Savannah and the United States.

Eighty-three years ago, January 28, 1942, the charter for the Eighth Air Force was created in a former National Guard Armory, 1108 Bull Street in Savannah, Georgia. Its main objective was two-fold: first, to cripple Hitler’s war making capabilities by destroying factories and taking out transportation lines; and second, to clear the skies of the Luftwaffe so that an allied landing on continental Europe would be possible.

Lieutenant General Henry “Hap” Arnold appointed Major General Carl Spaatz to command the new Eighth Air Force. Brigadier General Frank Hunter, of Savannah, was put in charge of Fighter Command and Brigadier General Ira Eaker was made head of the bombardment force.

Of the 350,000 members of the Eighth Air Force serving during World War II, 26,000 were killed in action and another 28,000 became prisoners of War. Instrumental in the victory over Germany, the Eighth Air Force grew to be the “Greatest Air Armada of all Time.”

The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force will be celebrating with $8.00 admission Tuesday, January 28th, and 8% discount in the museum store.

The Museum educates visitors about the character, courage, valor, and patriotism of the brave individuals who fought in the Eighth Air Force, the largest air armada in history. The Museum uses films, exhibits, artifacts, and archival materials to tell stories of individuals who served in the Eighth Air Force. Their sacrifices made victory in World War II possible.

Museum highlights include a fully restored B-17 “Flying Fortress” and the multimedia “Mission Experience,” an immersive simulated bombing mission in a special theater utilizing actual combat footage.

