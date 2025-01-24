More than 50 dead horses found in San Joaquin County, woman arrested

By Lindsay Weber

CLEMENTS, California (KCRA) — A woman was arrested after dozens of dead horses were found along with several other malnourished horses as part of an animal neglect investigation in San Joaquin County.

Deputies executed a search warrant at multiple properties in Clements over the course of three days.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said several malnourished horses were found on one of the properties with limited access to food or water. Approximately 27 dead horses were found at that location

On Thursday, officials said in searching two additional properties, deputies found a total of 53 horses, one cow and one dog dead.

The sheriff’s office said 13 horses, a donkey and a bull had to be euthanized.

“There was no hope for them unfortunately,” said Rita Long, spokesperson for the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said up to 95 horses were rescued and are now in the care of Oakdale Equine Rescue. Three alpacas were also rescued.

“As far as their body condition scores, they vary anywhere from not too bad to a one on the Henneke scale, which is pretty much starving,” said Jeannine Etheridge, founder of Oakdale Equine Rescue.

Beyond being malnourished, Etheridge told KCRA the horses also had not received much-needed care.

“Their feet are horrendous,” Etheridge said. “Horses have to have their feet trimmed, generally every six to eight weeks, by a farrier. They have not seen a farrier in a while.”

The sheriff’s office told KCRA that the investigation into the neglect began after it received a call in August 2024. But when animal services tried to make contact with property owner Jan Johnson, she threatened the officers.

On Jan. 4, deputies responded to another one of Johnson’s properties on Atkins Road for a rooster fight, officials said. In that case, 30 dead roosters were found along with 65 live roosters. Following that incident, the sheriff’s office was able to obtain a search warrant for her home and other associated properties.

Officials said Johnson was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the San Joaquin County jail for cruelty to an animal, threatening a public official, criminal threats and possession of a short-barrel shotgun.

“We’ve had multiple contacts with her,” Long told KCRA, referring to Johnson. “She has been arrested previously for elder abuse.”

Johnson was released on bail and is set to appear in court on Friday.

The Oakdale Equine Rescue is looking to raise funds to be able to continue providing support for rescuing horses.

