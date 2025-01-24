Officials provide long-awaited update after 43 monkeys escape from SC research center

By Zach Rainey

South Carolina (WYFF) — Officials in Yemassee, South Carolina, provided a long-awaited update after 43 monkeys escaped a research center in November.

On Nov. 7, 2024, 43 rhesus macaque monkeys escaped from the Alpha Genesis Research Facility.

The company believes the escape was likely due to human error in securing the gates.

The escape garnered national attention, even inspiring community events such as the lab-monkey-themed run in Port Royal on Nov. 17.

On Nov. 18, a total of 39 monkeys were recaptured, leaving four monkeys running around the nearby area.

On Jan. 24, 2025, Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard confirmed that all 43 monkeys have been safely recaptured. Westergaard said all monkeys appear to be in good health.

Westergaard thanked the community for their support, stating “It was a real team and community effort.”

