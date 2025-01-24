Substitute teacher employed at after-school care program arrested for sex crimes

By Lindsay Weber

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A substitute teacher employed at an after-school care program at multiple schools in Sacramento County was arrested on Thursday, accused of sexual assault involving children and other crimes.

The Citrus Heights Police Department said 58-year-old Ricky Anthony Linan was arrested at his residence. He was employed by the San Juan Unified School District for a program called Discovery Club.

The school district said the program involved Mariposa Avenue Elementary, Cambridge Heights Elementary, Gold River Discovery Center, Coyle Avenue Elementary, Cowan Fundamental Elementary and Woodside K-8. He also was a special education substitute at General Davie Jr. Primary Center and Garfield preschool special day program and was an in-person substitute for middle school classes at Gold River Discovery Center. He also remotely instructed third graders during hybrid learning.

Officials said they began investigating Linan on Dec. 2, 2024, when they received a report of a possible sexual assault involving the substitute teacher.

Linan was immediately placed on administrative leave with the school district and removed from contact with students during the investigation, the police department said.

Citrus Heights police said during the investigation, detectives uncovered more crimes involving additional minor victims.

“Children are among the most precious and vulnerable members of our society, and it is our duty to protect them from those who seek to exploit their innocence,” said Citrus Heights police Chief Alex Turcotte in a news release.

The San Juan Unified School District assisted in the investigation.

“The safety and well-being of our students are always our top priority and this news is upsetting,” the district shared in a statement. “We are communicating with families at the impacted schools and after-school programs to alert them and provide support. Counseling services are available to any student.”

Linan was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail for multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 and possession of child pornography. His bail is set at $1.7 million.

The police department said there could be other victims, and it is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any additional victims.

“We request that parents who strongly suspect their child may be a victim contact our investigators before discussing the situation with their child,” the police department said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact detectives at 916-727-5524 and reference Linan’s case.

The school district also shared a fact sheet with tips to guide families through difficult conversations.

