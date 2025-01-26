4 men attacked and robbed woman of purse in CTA tunnel in downtown Chicago

By Todd Feurer

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Police are asking for help identifying four men who ripped a purse away from two women in the Pedway tunnel between the Blue and Red lines on the CTA on Friday.

Around 10:15 p.m., two women were walking in the Pedway connecting the Jackson stops on the Red and Blue lines in the Loop, when four men surrounded them, according to Chicago police.

When the women tried to walk around them, the men grabbed a purse from one of the women, and when she tried to get it back, one of the men punched her and threw her into a wall.

Police released surveillance images of the men, who all appeared to be between 25 and 30 years old.

One man was between 6-foot-1 and 6-foot-3, weighing 170 to 195 pounds, with light facial hair, and short dreads. He was wearing a black coat, light-colored hoodie, gray pants, and black gym shoes.

The second man was between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10, with long dreads, and a mustache. He was wearing a yellow and black hoodie, black jacket, light jeans, and black shoes.

The third man was wearing a gray puffy jacket, light blue jeans, and black shoes.

The fourth man was between 6-foot and 6-foot-3, and was wearing a black jacket, gray backpack, gray hoodie, black ripped pants, and black gym shoes with white laces.

Police asked anyone with information on the robbery to call Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447.

