Teen debuts first movie at 19 to sold-out crowd

By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

Click here for updates on this story

BROOKLYN PARK, Minnesota (WCCO) — It’s known as one of the toughest businesses to crack into, but a Brooklyn Park teen is making her way in Hollywood.

Ava Justin didn’t just watch the movie — she manifested it. It’s a feat she started working toward at a very young age.

“I started out as a baby model, then I got into commercials and films,” Justin said.

She spent her childhood traveling to and from Los Angeles.

“One of my first memories was in elementary school, I did a dance act at Kids Choice Awards,” Justin said.

But amidst the triumphs, there’ve been trials too.

“The entertainment industry is so tough. There’s so many talented people. There’s hundreds of actors who are auditioning for just one role, so rejection is something that comes with the business,” Justin said. “Often times it’s not personal — just don’t take it personal. Learn the value of perseverance.”

At 17, Justin decided to make her own way in the world of entertainment.

“Part of the reason I started my production company was to give myself more opportunities and to give other people more opportunities as well,” Justin said.

She and her family self-funded Ava Justin Productions. The horse lover had an idea.

“I was able to work with a writer in the Twin Cities who was my mentor and taught me about the processes of screenwriting,” Justin said. “Writing is very time-consuming. That’s another thing is the time it takes to write just a few pages and make it intentional.”

In just six months, she had a script about a teen who lost her mother navigating grief and adolescence — filmed on a Medina farm with local actors.

The movie was quickly picked up.

“I was 17 at the time of making the movie and to know it would be out for the world to see on many streaming platforms, that was surreal — especially knowing that as a first-time filmmaker,” Justin said.

It won’t be the last film — she’s got two more thrillers in the works — all while being an influencer and getting a degree in business and film at the University of St. Thomas.

“I think that don’t give up, follow your dreams, don’t let anyone tell you your dreams are too crazy or its not realistic,” Justin said. “I think that when you put your mind to something you really can make it work.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.