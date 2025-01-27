New York state trooper who said he was shot on Long Island now facing charges

By Renee Anderson

NEW YORK (WCBS/WLNY) — A New York State Police trooper who claimed he was shot by a fleeing suspect on Long Island has turned himself in to face charges in the case.

Trooper Thomas Mascia is being charged with tampering with physical evidence, falsely reporting a crime and official misconduct. His parents, Thomas and Dorothy, are being charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

They turned themselves in to New York State Police headquarters in Farmingdale early Monday.

Trooper’s story called into question

In late October 2024, Mascia told police he saw a car stopped on the Southern State Parkway in West Hempstead. According to his account, when he approached the vehicle, the driver shot him and sped off.

Mascia was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg, and police launched a manhunt for the shooter.

Days later, investigators searched the house Mascia shares with his parents, saying they were looking into “certain inconsistencies” with his story.

“We do not believe that this incident happened the way it was reported to us,” New York State Police Maj. Stephen Udice told CBS News New York’s Carolyn Gusoff last November.

Mascia was suspended without pay, and his ID, shield and guns were removed.

CBS News New York learned Mascia also claimed he was injured by a hit-and-run driver in 2022, but that car was never located. State police said they were investigating everything, and taking his mental health into consideration.

