Residents without water after several main breaks, city says

By Nick Lentz

DEARBORN, Michigan (WWJ) — Several water main breaks Sunday have left some Dearborn residents without running water.

The city says personnel with the Dearborn Department of Public Works were in the process of repairing the water main breaks and slow leaks.

As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, residents living in the following areas may not have running water:

Warren Avenue Hollander Street Oak Boulevard Wellesley Street Park Street Nona Street Penn Street at Huron Street Telegraph Road between Marshall Street and Rockford Street Rotunda Drive in front of Edsel Ford High School Rotunda Drive at Pelham Street

Repairs have been completed at Calhoun Street and Neckel Avenue.

Officials say the recent cold temperatures are causing the water main breaks.

“We had some severely cold weather, zero, minus two, then it jumped up to almost 35 degrees yesterday, and that causes the ground to expand [and] contract at a rapid rate, and it causes main breaks,” said Timothy Hawkins with the Dearborn Department of Public Works.

Directions for water use after service is returned

City officials recommend taking the following steps when water service is returned:

Turn off the cold water supply to the hot water heater or stop using it altogether. Turn the faucet to cold at the lowest point of a home. Removing the metal screen from the mouth of the faucet. Continue to run the water until it turns completely clear.

Hot water can be used after the water is clear. Officials say ignoring these steps may cause serious damage to a water heater.

