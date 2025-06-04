$2.7 million awarded to teen assaulted in ‘gladiator’ fight at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall

By Michelle Fisher

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A $2.7 million settlement has been reached with a teenager at the center of a so-called “gladiator” fight at the Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall.

The disturbing incident was caught on camera.

“Impactful” is the word the teenager’s lawyer used when speaking about the video and how it helped get the multi-million dollar settlement.

He says it’s one thing to hear an attorney talking about how his client has been harmed, but it’s another thing to see it with your own eyes.

“All you have to do is press play, and the horrific scene speaks for itself,” said Jamal Tooson with Leesem, Newstat, & Tooson.

Almost a year and a half after this footage was made public — showing a gladiator-style fight inside Downey’s Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall — L.A. County has reached a $2.7 million settlement with the young man at the center of the beating.

“Today’s settlement is a first step. It’s a good step for the Board of Supervisors, acknowledging the problems going on within the juvenile justice system, in particular, the Los Angeles County Probation Department. However, it still needs a massive overhaul,” Tooson said.

Tooson represents the boy seen in the video, who was 16 at the time. No amount of money, he says, will erase his client’s pain after the altercation left him with a traumatic brain injury.

“Although, on the one hand, there is some level of compensation, I would say that compensation can’t come close to what has been taken away from his life,” Toonson said.

In March, thirty L.A. County detention officers were indicted for “allowing, and in some instances, encouraging” dozens of fights at Los Padrinos in 2023.

More than a dozen of those officers pleaded not guilty in April to charges of child endangerment and abuse, conspiracy, and battery.

Last month, a judge approved plans by the county probation department to depopulate the troubled youth facility, which has seen riots and escapes.

The LA County Board of Supervisors discussed the timeline and strategy on Tuesday.

“Making sure the facilities are available and up to par, given what the court has asked us to do. I think that’s the reality I’d like to get to. Where are we with that?” said L.A. County District 1 Supervisor Hilda Solis.

Tooson said he has two other cases in federal court that involve Los Padrinos. One client is a detainee who was allegedly sexually abused at the facility.

