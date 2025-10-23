Miami Heat’s Terry Rozier, Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups arrested in federal gambling probe, officials tell CNN

By Mark Morales, Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, Chauncey Billups, have been arrested in connection with a sports betting investigation, law enforcement officials tell CNN Sports.

A third former NBA player, Damon Jones, is also being charged in the investigation, the officials say.

All three men were arrested this morning, according to the FBI. Rozier was arrested in Orlando and Billups in Portland.

CNN Sports has reached out to the Heat, the Trail Blazers and the NBA for comment.

When reached by CNN Sports, Rozier’s lawyer, Jim Trusty, said, “We have represented Terry Rozier for over a year. A long time ago we reached out to these prosecutors to tell them we should have an open line of communication. They characterized Terry as a subject, not a target, but at 6 a.m. this morning they called to tell me FBI agents were trying to arrest him in a hotel.

“(Authorities) appear to be taking the word of spectacularly in-credible sources rather than relying on actual evidence of wrongdoing. Terry was cleared by the NBA and these prosecutors revived that non-case. Terry is not a gambler, but he is not afraid of a fight, and he looks forward to winning this fight.”

Rozier, who is in his 10th season in the NBA, is charged in a scheme where he allegedly rigged games in connection with sports bettors, officials said. The 30-year-old allegedly shared information about rosters for games and who would be on the bench with bettors, an official said. He also faked an injury nine minutes into one game to benefit the betting ring, according to officials.

In a separate alleged scheme, Billups – a Basketball Hall of Famer, who was a five-time All-Star and 2004 NBA champion – participated in an illegal poker game that took place in Manhattan, Miami, Las Vegas and the Hamptons, officials say. The poker game allegedly involved members of at least three of New York’s mafia families, according to officials.

Billups and Jones were paid for their participation, officials say, including one instance where Jones asked for a partial pre-payment of $2,500 before he attended one of the games.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

