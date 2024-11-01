Eight killed after railway station roof collapses in Serbia

By Sophie Tanno, CNN

(CNN) — Eight people were killed in the Serbian town of Novi Sad on Friday when the roof of a railway station collapsed, according to the country’s interior minister.

Rescuers are in contact with others still stuck under the rubble, Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said. “We are in contact with two people under the rubble. We are working on getting them out,” he said.

Rescuers were at the scene of the accident within minutes of an emergency call being made, according to Dacic. Nearly 80 rescuers have been deployed to the scene, he said.

Serbia’s Prime Minister, Milos Vucevic, offered his condolences to families of victims affected by the incident, while thanking first responders.

Vucevic added that those responsible for the collapse would be held accountable.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.