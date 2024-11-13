Yoshihide Suga Fast Facts
(CNN) — Here’s a look at the life of Japan’s former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Personal
Birth date: December 6, 1948
Birth place: Yuzawa, Akita Prefecture, Japan
Father: Wasaburo Suga, strawberry farmer
Mother: Tatsu Suga, schoolteacher
Marriage: Mariko Suga
Children: 3 sons
Education: Hosei University, B.A. in Law, 1973
Other Facts
Suga is the longest-serving chief cabinet secretary in Japanese history.
Suga is a teetotaler.
Timeline
1975 – Accepts a job as secretary to Hikosaburo Okonogi, a member of the House of Representatives from Yokohama.
April 1987-1996 – Yokohama City Council member.
1996 – Wins a seat in the lower house of Parliament, representing the Kanagawa 2nd district.
2001 – Deputy secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
2002 – Parliamentary vice-minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
2003 – Parliamentary vice-minister of Economy, Trade and Industry.
2004 – Deputy chairman, Diet Affairs Committee, LDP.
November 2005 – Is appointed senior vice-minister for Internal Affairs and Communications under Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi.
2006-2007 – Is appointed minister for Internal Affairs and Communications and minister for Privatization of the Postal Services in the first Shinzo Abe cabinet.
December 2006-2007 – Minister of State for Decentralization Reform is added to his portfolio.
August 2007 – Suga is replaced as minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, minister for Privatization of the Postal Services and minister of State for Decentralization Reform by Hiroya Masuda in a cabinet reshuffle.
2007 – Director-general, Election Strategy Committee, LDP.
2010 – Director, Committee on Rules and Administration, HR.
October 2011 – Chairman of the LDP Party Organization and Campaign Headquarters.
September 2012 – Executive acting secretary-general of the LDP.
December 2012 – Chief cabinet secretary minister in charge of Strengthening National Security.
September 2014 – Given the additional title of chief cabinet secretary minister in charge of Alleviating the Burden of the Bases in Okinawa.
October 2018 – Is named minister in charge of the Abductions Issue, tasked with investigating the abduction of citizens by North Korea during the 1970s and 1980s.
2018 – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travels to Tokyo and meets with Suga.
April 1, 2019 – Suga announces the name of the era of Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito, Reiwa or “beautiful harmony,” gaining worldwide notice and earning the nickname “Uncle Reiwa.”
May 2019 – Travels to Washington, DC, to meet with Vice President Mike Pence and other senior officials.
September 14, 2020 – Suga is voted in as the new leader of the ruling LDP, securing about 70% of the votes and paving the way to become prime minister in a parliamentary vote later in the week.
September 16, 2020 – Suga is formally voted in by parliament and is sworn in by Naruhito at the Imperial Palace as Japan’s new prime minister.
April 16, 2021 – US President Joe Biden hosts Suga at the White House. Suga is the first foreign leader to visit the US since President Biden took office.
September 3, 2021 – Announces he will not run in the forthcoming LDP leadership election, effectively ceding the premiership and opening the race to other candidates after a term of less than a year.
October 4, 2021 – Fumio Kishida takes office as the new prime minister.
