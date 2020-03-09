What to do if you think you have coronavirus symptoms

Coronavirus

As more people across the United States test positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, it's important to know what to do if you think you have the virus.

If you develop mild flu-like symptoms, call your doctor or your local health department and mention why you think you may have COVID-19, said Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC News’ chief medical correspondent.

Your doctor can work with the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to decide if you should be tested.

It's important to call your doctor and not just go into a doctor's office without an appointment, the CDC said. That's because it'll give your health care provider the ability to keep other people there from being exposed.

Those sick with suspected COVID-19 should wear a face mask when they go to the doctor, the CDC said.

If you have severe breathing problems, you should get help immediately, Ashton said. She recommended calling 911 and letting them know you have respiratory problems and need to be isolated and seen right away.

If you are mildly sick with COVID-19 you can isolate at home, the CDC said. It's important to separate yourself from the others who live there, as well as your pets.

Always cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough, sneeze or blow your nose and then immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, the CDC said.

Make sure to clean "high-touch" surfaces daily, like counters, computers, phones, toilets and doorknobs, the CDC advises.