Weekly check-in with UMC’s Dr. Jose Burgos (April 9)

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In an effort to deliver the most comprehensive coronavirus coverage, ABC-7 started a new segment where we ask the doctor the same seven questions each week to track how the pandemic is changin.

Mauricio Casillas (KVIA): Dr. Burgos first question, How has this past week gone for you?"



Dr. Jose Burgos -- UMC Internal Medicine Director: "We definitely had more cases — not only in the community, but also in the hospital -- but at the same time we were able to get some patients back home. They are recovering. They are doing well."

Casillas: Can hospitals handle the current number of patients?

Burgos: "At this point we are able to handle more volume. We have been getting ready over the past month. We have daily meetings where we are addressing the availability of equipment, not only medical equipment but but also personal protective equipment — that way we can take care of our patients and also our staff.

Casillas: What should people at home be doing right now?

Burgos: "Just keep it simple. Stay home. In spite of what we're doing, we are still seeing a lot of people out there and that's why we're seeing more cases also."

Casillas: What is the most eye-opening thing you've seen this week?

Burgos: "What I'm seeing and actually, I'm very happy about is that a lot of the patients, most patients are just getting better with very simple treatments. They are recovering. They are going home early. Even if they are moderately sick, they are still recovering well."

Casillas: What is your prediction for next week?

Burgos: "We will see more patients. there is no question about that. We will see more patients at the hospital. We might see more patients in our intensive care unit. We just need to handle this day-by-day."



Casillas: What's giving you hope at this time?

Burgos: "I think as a community we are taking the measures. We just need to be a little bit more mature, each person in the community to continue to comply."

Casillas: What's your message to the Borderland?

Burgos: "We just have to keep doing this, so we can finally be out there hopefully in a month, month-and-a-half finally seeing each other, sharing with each other and everybody being healthy."