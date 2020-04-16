Should young kids wear face masks? El Paso pediatrician weighs in

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public to reduce the likelihood of spreading or coming into contact with COVID-19.

Dr. Rana Kronfol, a pediatrician with El Paso Pediatric Associates, says kids should be wearing them too, as long as your child is over the age of two. Kids younger the age of two should not be wearing a mask, as it can be a choking hazard. She said your child also should not wear a mask if they are more prone to touching their face while wearing one or if they struggle to breathe.

If your child is immunocompromised, they might benefit from wearing an N95 mask. Otherwise, a cloth covering will work just fine.

"Choose cool fun fabrics. You can tie dye your own bananda," Dr. Kronfol said. "The level of fear should be lessened. Again, you're not using this all the time, It's more on the infrequent occasion that you need to take them out."

Dr. Kronfol said kids do not need to wear masks at home or in the backyard, just when they are around other people.

Making masks can be turned into a fun activity for kids.

"Make one for the doll. Make one for the teddy bear. Make one for you, for the neighbor," Dr. Kronfol said. "It does occupy time, which is a good thing. We want kids working with their hands and making things."

Dr. Kronfol said it's important to put on the mask correctly: grabbing both areas that hook around the ear at the same time and covering a child's mouth and nose. To remove the mask, grab both areas near the ears at the same time, avoid touching the mask and immediately wash your hands. If your mask is handmade out of cloth, throw it immediately in the laundry before using it again.