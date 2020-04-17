El Paso pharmacist making hand sanitizer, selling masks in an effort to flatten curve on the east side

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A pharmacist, small business owner and El Pasoan is doing his part to flatten the curve in the zip code with the most COVID-19 cases in the county.

Gregory Matthews developed a formula for a hand sanitizer and he's also selling N95 masks.

He lives in the 79946 zip code in far east El Paso, and his shop is in the 79935 zip code. Both areas have been hit hard by the pandemic.

"One thing that I think I can help in is making sure that i have the best medicines available to treat the Covid-19 epidemic, as well as the masks, the hand sanitizer," Matthews said.

As a small business owner, Matthews says times have been tough, but he's doing his part to flatten the curve. He said its frustrating, though, when people don't take things seriously.

"We are suffering traumatically while these other people are acting irresponsibly and they are they ones that are causing our revenue to go down and the city revenue to go down," Matthews said They are creating problems for the whole community. It is not fair to us."

Matthews Pharmacy is located at 1810 Trawood Suite K. You can contact them at 915-598-5000.