El Paso sees 9th virus death as total cases grow to 540

EL PASO, Texas -- Public health officials on Monday announced a ninth death in El Paso County due to the coronavirus.

The latest death was a man in his 60s, officials said.

Health leaders also reported nine new virus cases bringing the county’s total number of infections to 540. With over 5,800 tests conducted to date, that means about 9% have come back positive for the virus.

"I'm pleased the number of new cases aren't accelerating," Mayor Dee Margo told ABC-7, noting this was the first day in a week in which El Paso didn't see double-digit case increases.

Nonetheless, El Paso's top doctor indicated more improvement in the numbers is still needed.

“Every time we report additional case numbers, whether it’s nine, 20 or 50, keep in mind that these positive cases mean there is greater potential exposure for our community,” said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

There were 38 El Pasoans hospitalized on Monday due to the virus, official said, with thirteen of those patients listed in intensive care.

As a result, Ocaranza said the community "cannot afford to be complacent in the war against this virus and compromise the lives of those who are susceptible. When we ask you to stay home, you need to stay home.”

The mayor said 48 citations had been issued and 740 warnings given to individuals and businesses who had violated directives contained in the city's "stay home work safe" order, which remains in effect until mid-May.

Below is the latest case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.