Virus cases skyrocket in El Paso: 74 new infections, 2 more deaths

EL PASO, Texas -- New confirmed cases of the coronavirus skyrocketed over the past day in El Paso, public health officials said Saturday evening as they also reported two more deaths.

There were 74 people who received positive test results for Covid-19 since Friday, officials said, raising the total number of cases in the county to 780.

City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza said he was "extremely disappointed to report another large increase in the number of positive cases" and was also "saddened to report two new deaths due to Covid-19."

The two additional deaths, involving a man in his 70s and another in his 90s, brought the official death toll in El Paso to at least 12.

As of Saturday, there were 36 El Pasoans hospitalized due to the virus, with health leaders saying 16 of those patients were listed in intensive care.

Ocaranza emphasized that "there is no vaccine for this disease" and again implored El Pasoans to take safety precautions.

"Everyone should strictly adhere to the directive by staying home and not go out unless it is for essential purposes," he said. "If you must go out wear a face covering."

A city/county stay-at-home order currently remains in effect until May 17, with the mayor and county judge also ordering as of Friday that anyone going out into the public wear a face covering or mask to help stop the virus' spread.