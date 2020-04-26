El Paso’s virus cases top 800, recovery numbers also rising

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas — El Paso public health officials on Sunday reported 22 new coronavirus cases bringing the county’s cumulative number to 802, while the death toll remained at a dozen.

Officials noted that as virus cases continue to increase, the number of recoveries are also on the upswing.

As of Sunday, 185 people were listed as recovered, which meant the number of active virus cases stood at 617 within the county. Among those active infections, 38 El Pasoans were hospitalized Sunday with 18 in intensive care.

“We are grateful to see people are recovering but the deaths we have seen are mostly made up of the most vulnerable... those who are immuno-compromised," said City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

While the elderly are among those at high-risk, Ocaranza said people of all ages with underlying health issues also fit that vulnerable category.

Examples he provided of underlying medical conditions that can be a factor included a wide-ranging list: Asthma, cancer, diabetes, heart conditions, HIV and obesity, as well as those with kidney, liver and lung diseases.

The county's top doctor continued to implore El Pasoans to obey the stay-at-home order which remains in effect through May 17.

"However, if you feel that being out in public is more important than the lives of those who are vulnerable to this disease, then please remember, if you do get sick and end up in the hospital, you will not be allowed to have friends and family over to comfort you,” Ocaranza emphasized.

He also issued a reminder to wear face coverings, as now required by law, if you must go out for essential reasons.

Officials have said failing to comply with the directive to wear a face covering in public to help slow the virus' spread could result in misdemeanor criminal charges carrying a fine ranging from $500 to $1,000 or up to 180 days in jail.

Below is the latest coronavirus case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.