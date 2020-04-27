El Paso sees 27 new virus cases as curve not yet flattened; governor’s re-open orders under review

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's Public Health Department reported 27 new coronavirus cases on Monday night bringing the county’s cumulative total to 829 infections, while the number of virus deaths remained at 12.

Officials said there were 265 El Pasoans who had recovered, leaving 552 active cases within the county. As of Monday night, there were currently 35 people hospitalized, with 19 of those patients listed in intensive care.

Monday's announcement of yet another double-digit increase in new cases, came shortly after City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza told ABC-7 he was "not comfortable" with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's new plan to allow stores, restaurants and shopping malls to reopen later this week at reduced occupancy.

Ocaranza emphasized that El Paso is "not seeing a flattening of the curve yet," as the case increases continue to demonstrate.

City and county officials, along with their legal teams, were scrutinizing Abbott's decision.

“We are in the process of reviewing the executive orders issued by Gov. Abbott today and how they apply to our community,” said Mayor Dee Margo, who indicated that slowing the spread of the virus is the city's top concern at this moment.

Margo said he and other leaders would evaluate Abbott’s order, but "move forward with El Paso’s plan with an emphasis on the health and wellness of our community."

Ocaranza advised that "it is critical for El Paso to move forward with caution and due diligence."

Below is the latest coronavirus case locator map and other demographic information on the virus outbreak as provided by the health department.