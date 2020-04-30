Fun homemade ice cream experiment to do with your kids during the virus outbreak from ABC-7 StormTRACK

Coronavirus

Have you ever made homemade ice cream? With the temperatures heating up across the borderland now is the perfect time to do so. Plus, It can be a lot of fun, and you end up with a tasty cold treat!

There is a lot of interesting chemistry needed to make ice cream. To make ice cream, the ingredients—typically milk (or half and half), sugar, and vanilla extract—which need to be cooled down.

One way to do this is by using salt. The salt lowers the temperature at which water freezes, so with salt, the ice will melt even when the temperature is below the normal freezing point of water.

Here’s what you need:

2 cups half and half or whole milk

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

4 cups rock salt (I purchased Morton ice cream salt from Walmart)

1 bag crushed ice

2 gallon-size zip-top bag

1 pint-size zip-top bag

Towel

We let the ice cream ( mixture) sit for about an hour and a half while we went swimming. When we returned, Voila! We topped the ice cream with gummy bears and sprinkles.

