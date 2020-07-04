El Paso shatters virus case & hospitalization records; over 1,600 new infections in a week
EL PASO, Texas -- While there were no new deaths reported Saturday morning due to coronavirus, El Paso shattered prior daily records for new cases and hospitalizations as officials said community spread continues to soar.
Health leaders reported 288 new cases on Saturday, a new single-day high for the pandemic. It also marked the 12th straight day of triple-digit increases in the amount of new infections.
Saturday's rise brought the number of new cases for the week to 1,623 - exceeding pacing projections by a couple hundred cases. It also represents a stunning 64% increase over last week, which had also been a record-breaker at 990 cases.
The number of El Pasoans hospitalized Saturday due to the virus jumped to 200, another pandemic milestone. In about a week and a half, the county's hospitalization numbers have doubled.
Well over a third of all virus patients in El Paso hospitals (71) are in intensive care, while 27 require the use of ventilators.
As of Saturday morning, the cumulative total of confirmed cases hit 6,953. Of those, there were 2,456 active cases while 4,362 were listed as recovered. The tally of deaths held steady at 135.
Health officials again Saturday cited "community spread" as the major contributing factor to the recent skyrocketing case growth. They had noted throughout the week that much of that infection increase has occurred among El Pasoans in their 20s and 30s, whom account for about a third of the county's population.
And that younger adult population isn't just getting infected, some of them are also getting very ill and ending up in the hospital - fueling the rise in hospitalizations too.
"We're seeing more young people coming into the hospital. People in their early 20s, mid-20s, they are being hospitalized," Dr. Jose Burgos, the director of internal medicine at University Medical Center, told ABC-7 in recent days. "It's not a casual admission of one day or two days. Some of them have been here for 10 or 15 days. They can get really sick just like anybody else."
Comments
14 Comments
The 20 – 30 year olds are probably still partying hardy and hooking up on Snapchat and Tinder. They must think they are invincible. Even closing down the bars won’t help.
It looks like face masks and social distancing aren’t working. You think? Maybe it’s carried by mosquitos like the West Nile virus. Oh oh call out vector control.
Whether you think its working or not; you’re gonna do it.
Make me moron. I’ll be up at Reese-McChord Park walking my dog without a mask. Your schizo buddy Alberto knows where it is at. Be sure to bring your Louisville slugger. I have a surprise for you nitwit.
Madmike aka Albertvelarde aka PIG. I’ll make you wear one, make you dog wear one ( Madmike is actually walking his wiffe), and then I’ll slap one on you as a thing. Alll that by the time you reach out for your cheap polymer gun you threaten everyone with.
You’re an idiot.
You’re a punk Alberto. The last thing you would want is meeting me at the park. You’d have masks coming out of your ass for the next 3 years you ignorant right wing piece of human garbage.
AlbertVelarde is actually Fero2a’s fictitious name folks. He uses that name to make this Albert character get negative feedback. He did the same thing to me last year by using my name and making hateful, ignorant comments. #pathetic
Looks like Fero2a’s alternate ego AlbertVelarde is making a comeback. Take your meds boo.
MUST REALLY SUCK being Madmike and his other 5 girls. Walking around all paranoid with a finger on the trigger. Lol. Paranoid morons. PARANOID MAGAS!
LOLZ!!!
Oh noes!!!! We’re doing more testing and we have more cases!!!
But that means the “death rate” is actually decreasing.
Funny how stuff works sometimes…
I saw Velarde aka Feo2 at the park. I sprayed him with my water gun and he screamed like an old lady. He carries a clown gun where a small flag pops out of the gun barrel and the little flag spells BANG. That’s really scary!
Dumbass Trump is now saying that Covid19 isn’t going anywhere any time soon so we should “live with it.” Fine for him to say. He has never worked a day in his life. Contrast that with all blue collar workers in the service and hospitality service who everyday have to gamble with their lives. Or first responders and medical personnel who can get infected and die. Just as we think he can’t be any more stupid, he outdoes himself and says something that is even more insane. Wow! The insane Trump Train continues down the one way track of disaster.
We need him to keep talking. He’s the best thing Biden has working on the campaign. We don’t need to worry about the Presidential election. We need to help the Dems running for Senate.