El Paso testing sites filled to capacity for Monday amid virus infection surge

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- Amid a coronavirus surge in El Paso resulting in record cases and hospitalizations over the July Fourth weekend, emergency management officials said test sites operated for the city by the state's military "are at or near testing capacity" for Monday.

Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Jorge Rodriguez on Sunday night cited "the community’s high demand for testing" and asked the public for patience as officials work to "increase accessibility to testing.”

He indicated that "residents planning to show up early in hopes of getting tested will be asked to schedule an appointment and will not be able to be tested tomorrow."

The one exception is the hybrid drive/walk-up site at Nations Tobin Park, which officials said does not require appointments - but it may be subject to lengthy waits depending on turnout.

Health leaders noted that appointments are only available 24 hours in advance, and while appointment slots at all the test sites are booked for Monday - El Pasoans can still schedule appointments for future dates.

For more testing details and to book appointments, city officials said people can visit http://epstrong.org/testing.php.