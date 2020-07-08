Doña Ana County sees 1 new virus death, 53 new cases as New Mexico tops 14,000 infections

Coronavirus

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man in his 80s from from Doña Ana County who had been hospitalized with Covid-19 was among eight new virus deaths statewide on Wednesday, health officials said.

That raised the virus death toll in Doña Ana County to eleven, while New Mexico's fatality tally went to 527.

State health leaders also announced 290 additional Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, marking New Mexico’s second-highest daily new case count yet and topping 14,000 total since the pandemic began.

With 53 of those new cases occurring in Doña Ana County, it was second only to Albuquerque's Bernalillo County (at 99) in reporting new infections on Wednesday.

Doña Ana County's virus case total to date hit 1,285, while statewide it reached 14,017.

Also in southern New Mexico on Wednesday, there was one new case reported among Otero County residents and five new cases reported among inmates at the Otero County Prison. That took the cumulative case counts there to 64 residents and 731 inmates respectively.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.