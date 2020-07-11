Otero County woman’s death among 4 more in New Mexico; Dona Ana County has record new case week

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- An Otero County woman was among four new coronavirus deaths in New Mexico on Saturday as the state's death toll rose to 543.

The woman in her 80s had been hospitalized with underlying conditions health officials said. It was the ninth virus death to occur in Otero County since the pandemic began, and one of the few that didn't involve an inmate at the Otero County Prison - which has been hit hard with a major outbreak.

The prison did report one new virus case Saturday and there was also an additional case involving on Otero County resident. That raised the total case count to 733 for the prison and 73 for county residents.

Statewide there were 230 additional cases more cases reported Saturday. As has been the case in recent days, the state's two largest counties, Bernalillo (Albuquerque) and Doña Ana (Las Cruces), continued to to lead New Mexico in infection increases.

Doña Ana County saw 32 new cases for a cumulative count of 1,378. The county reported almost 300 new cases in the past week, which marks a weekly record that is nearly a 30% increase over the previous one.

Below you can see county-by-county data for virus cases and deaths across New Mexico. The data comes from Johns Hopkins University, so the numbers may sometimes vary a bit from what's reported by the state health department.