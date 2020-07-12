New Mexico tops 15,000 virus cases as infections are reported at 2 more Las Cruces nursing homes

Coronavirus

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- State health officials on Sunday reported two more coronavirus deaths and 262 new confirmed cases.

The additional deaths increased the statewide death toll to 544 while the number of confirmed cases pushed past 15,000. The number of recoveries to date were 6,322 out of the 15,028 New Mexicans who have been infected during the pandemic. Currently 170 patients are hospitalized across the state with virus-related illnesses.

In southern New Mexico, there were 32 new cases posted in Doña Ana County, taking its infection total to 1,404. In neighboring Otero County, there were four more cases, raising its tally to 77.

Among the Doña Ana County cases were four Las Cruces Walmart store employees; the outbreak prompted the state to order testing for all 400 workers at that store.

In addition, health officials added two more Doña Ana County nursing homes to a statewide list of facilities that have reported at least one confirmed case recently among staff or residents.

Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces and Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces are the latest additions to the list.

A total of seven nursing homes in Las Cruces, eight in all for Doña Ana County, have now made the list at some point during the pandemic. Previous infections were reported at Blue Horizon Assisted Living, Haciendas of Grace Village, Casa De Oro Center, Casa Del Sol Center and The Village at Northrise - all in Las Cruces, as well as The Jim Wood Home in Hatch.

