Rate of El Pasoans testing positive for virus jumps by 50% since July 4th holiday period
EL PASO, Texas -- The rate at which El Pasoans are testing positive for the coronavirus has soared since the July Fourth holiday weekend period, the Borderland's top doctor said Monday.
City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza shared the news of the disturbing trend at a meeting of El Paso County Commissioners Court.
Ocaranza indicated the positivity rate - the percentage of all those tested whose results come back positive - has jumped by an alarming 50% since the beginning of this month.
From July 2 through Sunday, Ocaranza said the numbers of those testing positive for the virus has risen from 8.3% to 12.1%.
Ocaranza said this type of "big jump" was not something that could be dismissed as merely a result of the county's recent increase in testing, but rather was an indicator of a much greater issue.
Simply put, he said "there's a lot faster community spread of the virus."
“there’s a lot faster community spread of the virus.” great news Doc! Herd immunity!
Either he has information that has not been shared with the public, or he’s using Liberal Math. El Paso info page shows 9716 positive cases and 111, 700 tests. That says 8.3% according to my calculations! Sounds like fake news to me.