Rate of El Pasoans testing positive for virus jumps by 50% since July 4th holiday period

EL PASO, Texas -- The rate at which El Pasoans are testing positive for the coronavirus has soared since the July Fourth holiday weekend period, the Borderland's top doctor said Monday.

City/County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza shared the news of the disturbing trend at a meeting of El Paso County Commissioners Court.

Ocaranza indicated the positivity rate - the percentage of all those tested whose results come back positive - has jumped by an alarming 50% since the beginning of this month.

From July 2 through Sunday, Ocaranza said the numbers of those testing positive for the virus has risen from 8.3% to 12.1%.

Ocaranza said this type of "big jump" was not something that could be dismissed as merely a result of the county's recent increase in testing, but rather was an indicator of a much greater issue.

Simply put, he said "there's a lot faster community spread of the virus."