El Paso’s virus testing sites consolidate, ‘mega’ drive-thru locations to open

Coronavirus

EL PASO, Texas -- To accommodate the high demand, increase efficiency and improve wait times, the state of Texas announced it will consolidate four of five El Paso coronavirus testing sites and reopen two larger, "mega" drive-thru locations on Monday.

The test sites at the Marty Robbins Rec Center, Memorial Swimming Pool, Pavo Real Rec Center and the Don Haskins Cec Center all closed as of Sunday.

New locations at the El Paso Community College Valle Verde campus at 919 Hunter Drive, and the SISD Student Activities Complex at 1300 Joe Battle Blvd., will open Monday and operate daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through July 31.

The Nation Tobins Rec Center test site at 8831 Railroad Drive, which is open Monday through Saturday and is able to accommodate multiple car lanes, will remain open in its same location.

While no appointments are needed, officials said people are encouraged to arrive early as tests are done on a first-come, first-served basis.

Officials said the two new sites will each have the capacity to conduct up to 1,000 tests per day.