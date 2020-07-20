El Paso City Council told stores offer greatest virus exposure; nursing homes are deadliest clusters
EL PASO, Texas -- In a presentation to El Paso City Council on Monday, the county's top doctor outlined the harmful impact the coronavirus is having on the community.
Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza's key indicators paint a disturbing picture. Those El Pasoans testing positive for the virus has increased by 36% recently - while hospitalizations are up 17%, ICU patients are up 40% and the death rate has grown by 11%.
The report also reveals new details about how the virus is spreading, with nearly half of all cases attributed to community spread. Close contact with someone infected is at roughly 40% while travel is a factor in the smallest number of cases.
Retail stores are responsible for the greatest amount of virus exposure, according to Ocaranza's data, by a 2 to 1 margin over any other source listed. Travel to Mexico and Restaurants basically tie for second on the list - while parties, large gatherings and gyms also are cited for significant amounts of exposure risk.
Dr. Ocarnza cites infection clusters being most prominent in El Paso's nursing homes and jail/prison facilities - which each lead medical and healthcare operations in cases by roughly 2 to 1. By far, the deadliest clusters can be found in nursing homes, which have produced 49 deaths so far - significantly more than the death toll in any other grouping.
You can watch the council meeting in the video player at the top of this article, and you can view Dr. Ocaranza's prepared presentation below.
It took a doctor to figure that out? Duh! You are touching a possibly contaminated shopping cart, touching possibly contaminated cans and bottles other people have touched. Touching the same credit card key punch that thousands have already touched.
Any time you leave your house and touch door handles, products or anything in public, you must assume your hands are contaminated and not touch your face or any scratches, then when you get home, wash your hands thoroughly. Duh! Because, you must go to the store if you want to eat.
Don’t forget the gas station pump handles and keypads. Also, ATMs. I use disinfecting wipes on them and hand sanitizer after use.
The doctor left out the fact that 20 to 30 year olds are still hooking up on Tinder, Snapchat and other social media dating sites. The COVID-19 will not stop human urges and life.
Carry hand sanitizer in small pocket size dispensers too.